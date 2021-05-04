Colin Cowherd says it's time to rip off the bandaid and admit that it's over in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers is fractured beyond repair from Colin's point of view, and he breaks down why he thinks Rodgers will never be able to see past Green Bay's decision to draft Jordan Love.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers will never unsee the Jordan Love pick | THE HERD
