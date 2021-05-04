Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer refuses to apologise for European Super League plans – will under-fire hierarchy appease fans with Harry Kane transfer?
Published
Manchester United owner Avram Glazer refused to apologise to fans over the disastrous attempt to form a breakaway European Super League last month. On Sunday, thousands of United fans staged a protest against the club’s owners inside Old Trafford ahead of their match with Liverpool, which ended up being postponed. A section of supporters made it […]Full Article