Warren Gatland includes Sam Simmonds in British and Irish Lions squad for tour of South Africa and names Alun Wyn Jones as captain, Billy Vunipola, Johnny Sexton and Manu Tuilagi miss out
Warren Gatland has included Sam Simmonds in his 37-man British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa, which will be captained by Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones. Gatland held his final selection meeting at the Lensbury club in south-west London on Wednesday, with Simmonds making the cut in spite of his lack of […]Full Article