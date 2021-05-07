Champions League final venue in doubt as UK places Turkey in coronavirus ‘red list’ – but government looking to get Man City vs Chelsea clash played in England
The location of the all-Premier League Champions League final has been thrown into huge doubt after Turkey was placed on the British government’s travel ‘red list’. UK citizens returning from coronavirus ‘red list’ countries are required to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for ten days. The Government announced Turkey had been added to the list […]Full Article