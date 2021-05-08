Ryan Mason has confirmed one injury in the Spurs camp ahead of facing Leeds United, with Ben Davies set to miss the trip to Elland Road for the Premier League clashFull Article
Full Tottenham squad for Leeds United as Ryan Mason is without Ben Davies
Ben Davies will once again miss out for Tottenham when they travel to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime