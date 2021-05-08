Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could be officially announced for August 14 in Saudi Arabia AFTER Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight, talkSPORT told
Published
Anthony Joshua’s blockbuster heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury could be officially announced TONIGHT, after Billy Joe Saunders’ fight with Canelo Alvarez, talkSPORT has been told. The Gypsy Kings’ US co-promoter Bob Arum has expressed serious doubts over the Saudi Arabia site deal, but Eddie Hearn recently confirmed that the fight was all but finalised. And […]Full Article