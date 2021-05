Cesaro fought Seth Rollins for a chance to challenge Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Backlash. The Street Profits, Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura battled Apollo Crews, Otis, Chad Gable, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in an enormous ten-man tag match. Roman confronted Jimmy Uso to see if he will fall in line behind the head of the table.