Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Lewandowski stars as Bundesliga champions celebrate in s

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich marked their ninth successive Bundesliga title in style with a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach. Borussia Dortmund’s earlier defeat of RB Leipzig meant Bayern had their 30th Bundesliga crown sealed before kick-off on Saturday, and though no fans were in attendance at Alianz Arena, Hansi Flick’s team nevertheless […]