May 9 - Red Bull "clearly" needs to add some pace in order to fight for the 2021 world championship, Max Verstappen has admitted. Although only trailing pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton by a tiny margin in Barcelona, the Dutchman's latest comments are the first sign this year that he may be worried about not being able.....check out full post »Full Article
Verstappen says Red Bull needs more speed for 2021 title win
