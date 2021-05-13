Jack Grealish returns from three-month injury lay-off to boost England Euro 2020 hopes as Aston Villa draw a blank against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton
Jack Grealish returned from a three-month injury lay-off on Thursday night, but was unable to steer Aston Villa to a victory over Europa League chasing Everton. In what was an utterly forgettable contest at Villa Park, Grealish showed glimpses of his quality after replacing Bertrand Traore in the closing stages. His return is a huge […]Full Article