Lionel Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving the six-time Ballon d'Or winner free to talk with new clubs, and reports suggest he has chosen Paris Saint-Germain as his new teamFull Article
Lionel Messi 'hunting for house in Paris' as Barcelona future remains uncertain
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lionel Messi may have played final Barcelona game amid Man City and Paris Saint-Germain links as club confirm he will miss Eibar clash
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s final game of the 2020/21 season, the club has confirmed – sparking more speculation over..
talkSPORT