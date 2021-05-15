Liverpool are set to enter into the mix for Jadon Sancho this summer, as Manchester United eye a cut-price move for the Borussia Dortmund wonderkidFull Article
Liverpool 'looking at Jadon Sancho again' - but Chelsea may steal Dortmund star
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jadon Sancho price tag 'reduced by £30m' amid Chelsea & Man Utd links
Borussia Dortmund's English star is again being heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Manchester United and..
Football.london
Chelsea FC to rival Man United for 21-year-old England international – report
Chelsea FC are ready to battle with Manchester United and Liverpool FC to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the 2021..
The Sport Review