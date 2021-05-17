Brian Westbrook: Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of Green Bay | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Head coach for the Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur finally revealed his take on the tension brewing between his team and his quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “We want him back in the worst way”; Meanwhile, Green Bay signed free agent QB Kurt Benkert following a deal with Blake Bortles. Brian Westbrook and Joy Taylor join First Things First to lay out why they believe that despite LaFleur's optimism, Aaron Rodgers' is on the way out the door.Full Article
