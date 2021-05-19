Nick Wright: Jayson Tatum gave us a signature performance in Celtics’ win, but he’s not a superstar yet | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Jayson Tatum scored 50 points in last night's play-in game, leading the Boston Celtics to a sound win over the Washington Wizards. After the win, Tatum said he doesn’t worry about “those who think I’m a superstar and those who don’t”. Nick Wright praises Tatum for his performance in the win, but explains why Tatum isn't a superstar just yet, and why this win may not have been such a good thing for the Celtics, who now have to see the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs.