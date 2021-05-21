Real Madrid could send Gareth Bale back on loan to Tottenham Hotspur if England captain Harry Kane moves away this summer following amid transfer interestFull Article
Tottenham tipped to re-sign Gareth Bale if Harry Kane completes transfer
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Every word Ryan Mason said on Harry Kane, Gareth Bale future and Europe
Football.london
Here's every word from Ryan Mason's press conference following Tottenham's late 4-2 win over Leicester City at the King Power..