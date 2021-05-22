Manny Pacquiao announces first fight in two years
Manny Pacquiao, who last fourth in 2019, said he will face 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr. in a pay-per-view bout on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas.
Manny Pacquiao is set for his first fight in two years when he faces unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr in August.
