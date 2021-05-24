James Maddison slammed for ‘disrespectful and disgraceful’ antics as angry Leicester fan claims Foxes ‘have been playing with ten men’ as they crashed out of Premier League top four
Published
James Maddison has been dubbed ‘disrespectful’ and ‘disgraceful’ for allegedly laughing and joking with Tottenham players – including Harry Kane – after Leicester crashed out of the Premier League top four. Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Spurs saw the Foxes finish fifth and miss out on Champions League football on the final day, despite spending 242 […]Full Article