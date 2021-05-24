French Open: Francesca Jones out in first round of qualifying
Published
Britain's Francesca Jones loses in the first round of French Open qualifying to top seed Vera Zvonareva.Full Article
Published
Britain's Francesca Jones loses in the first round of French Open qualifying to top seed Vera Zvonareva.Full Article
Britain's Jodie Burrage, Samantha Murray Sharan and Jay Clarke are beaten in the first round of French Open qualifying.
Britain's Francesca Jones loses in the first round of French Open qualifying to top seed Vera Zvonareva.