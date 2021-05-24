Thomas Tuchel reveals positive Edouard Mendy injury update ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League final against Man City as goalkeeper makes ‘huge improvement’ from rib problem
Thomas Tuchel is hopeful Edouard Mendy will be fit for Chelsea's Champions League final against Man City. The Blues goalkeeper prompted injury fears just six days before the final when he was forced off in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, after colliding with the post just before half-time. Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought on for