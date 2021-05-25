Fight Talk: Who's next for Scotland's undisputed champion Josh Taylor?
Who should Josh Taylor fight next? And should we now move on from Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua? Plus more in this week's Fight Talk.Full Article
The undisputed world champion would love to bring a big fight to his home fans in Scotland.
Josh Taylor beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision to become undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super-lightweight world champion on..