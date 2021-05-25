Mason Greenwood is ‘the real deal’ and MUST be named in England’s Euro 2020 squad, insists Adrian Durham as Drive host is left stunned by call questioning Man United ace’s inclusion
Adrian Durham has made no secret of his admiration for Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood in the past. Greenwood, 19, has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 after a blistering end to the season. The youngster scored eight times in his last 13 appearances to earn a welcome reprieve […]Full Article