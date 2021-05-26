Zinedine Zidane ‘decides to leave’ Real Madrid with immediate effect as former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov calls for departing Inter boss Antonio Conte to be his replacement
Published
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly chosen to leave the Bernabeu with immediate effect. The club legend has been rumoured to be heading for the exit door in recent weeks, and it’s claimed that his decision is now made. According to Fabrizio Romano, Zidane will depart straight away and not take charge next season. […]Full Article