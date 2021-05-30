Canada's Mike Weir falls into 3rd place at Senior PGA Championship
Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.Full Article
Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., opened a four-stroke lead Friday in the Senior PGA Championship with a 5-under 65 on a tough..