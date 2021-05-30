According to Guardiola, it was an "exceptional season" for City, who "unfortunately failed to win".Full Article
Pep Guardiola rues Champions League final defeat to Chelsea
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pep stands by team selection and strategy
Sky Sports UK
Pep Guardiola says he picked the Manchester City team he thought was best equipped to win the Champions League final against..
-
I did my best – Guardiola at ease after Champions League selection backfires for Man City
SoccerNews.com
-
'I made the best selection to win the game' - but did Guardiola get it wrong?
BBC News
-
Champions League final: Did Manchester City's Pep Guardiola tinker too much against Chelsea?
BBC Sport
-
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola's Man City to win Champions League final
Digital Journal
More coverage
Thomas Tuchel outsmarts Pep Guardiola yet again in Champions League final
Football.london
Thomas Tuchel has beaten Pep Guardiola three times since arriving in the Premier League to replace Frank Lampard
-
Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: City showed 'courage' in Champions League final - Pep Guardiola
BBC Sport
-
‘Arrogant’ Pep Guardiola dubbed a ‘disgrace’ for ‘costing’ Man City first ever Champions League trophy vs Chelsea
talkSPORT
-
Chelsea beat Man City, claim Champions League glory: How social media reacted
ESPN
-
Champions League final ratings, Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Pep Guardiola gets it wrong, N'Golo Kante shines
CBS Sports