Chelsea were crowned Champions of Europe on Saturday evening after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do DragaoFull Article
Christian Pulisic fails to hold in his emotions as Chelsea win Champions League
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pulisic: Crazy to win CL after tough journey
Sky Sports UK
Christian Pulisic says it is 'crazy' to win the Champions League with Chelsea after he became the first American to play..
-
Christian Pulisic earns place in history as Chelsea wins Champions League
Upworthy
-
Pulisic ´so proud´ as he becomes first US star to win Champions League
SoccerNews.com
-
Christian Pulisic makes American soccer history in Chelsea's Champions League final win
Upworthy
-
Champions League final score: Chelsea upset Manchester City on Havertz goal; Christian Pulisic makes history
Upworthy
More coverage
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic becomes first American man to play in Champions League final
CBS Sports
The Pennsylvania native set a new bar for American players on Saturday
-
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic first US male to play in Champions League final
Upworthy
-
Champions League final Man City-Chelsea lineups: Christian Pulisic on the bench, Sterling gets surprise start
Upworthy
-
Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League
MENAFN.com
-
Christian Pulisic ready for Chelsea-Man City Champions League final: 'I definitely love the big games'
Upworthy