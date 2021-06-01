Grand Slam tennis to address Osaka's concerns
Grand Slam tennis tournaments are pledging to address players' mental health concerns in the wake of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the French Open.Full Article
Tennis legend Chris Evert talks to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open.
Serena Williams speaks out in support of Naomi Osaka after the four-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the French Open due to..