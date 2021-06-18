Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon, Skipping 2nd Grand Slam In A Month
Published
Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2 tennis player announced on Thursday that she was withdrawing from her second major tournament in a month....Full Article
Published
Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2 tennis player announced on Thursday that she was withdrawing from her second major tournament in a month....Full Article
The 23-year-old tennis champion is skipping the Grand Slam event to spend time with her family and friends. Fans have praised her..
Naomi Osaka's agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.