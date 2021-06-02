Kieran Trippier is a title winner loved by iconic manager Diego Simeone and deserves his England spot just as much as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold
Published
Kieran Trippier must wonder what he did to get stuck in the eye of the storm. Trent Alexander-Arnold made it into England’s Euro 2020 squad but Tripper found himself dragged into the argument about the Liverpool star’s chances. Just weeks after helping his side beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to a LaLiga title, the ex-Tottenham […]Full Article