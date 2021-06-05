A-League: Central Coast Mariners to face Macarthur after beating Western United to finish third
Central Coast Mariners will host Macarthur in a home A-League elimination-final next weekend after beating Western United 2-0 following Brisbane Roar’s defeat to Sydney FC. Brisbane were beaten 2-0 by second-placed Sydney in their final match of the regular season at Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Kosta Barbarouses and Harry Van der Saag opened the door for the Mariners […]Full Article