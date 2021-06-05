England v New Zealand: Ollie Robinson hits the top of Devon Conway's stumps
England's Ollie Robinson bowls Devon Conway for 23 for his fifth wicket of the match on day four of the first Test at Lord's.Full Article
At stumps, England were 111-2 with Rory Burns and Joe Root batting on 59 and 42 respectively.
But while star batsman Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor both fell cheaply, the 29-year-old Conway pressed on to a..