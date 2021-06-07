Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul HIGHLIGHTS: YouTuber survives the full eight-round distance with boxing legend as no official winner is declared
Published
Floyd Mayweather went the distance with Logan Paul in their eight-round exhibition fight on Sunday night in Miami. The much-hyped event was a relatively uneventful spectacle in the ring, with neither man appearing hurt at any point in the contest. The exhibition began with the size disparity being evident as Logan dwarfed Floyd when they […]Full Article