News24.com | Teenager Saso wins US Women's Open in playoff

Teenager Saso wins US Women's Open in playoff
Philippine teenager Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka and win the US Women's Open at Olympic Club.Full Article
Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women's Open..