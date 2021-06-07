Logan Paul tells Mike Tyson his prediction was wrong for Floyd Mayweather fight, as Tyson previously warned him Floyd was going to ‘beat his f***ing ass’
Logan Paul very much enjoyed his ‘moral victory’ of going the distance with Floyd Mayweather and had a message for Mike Tyson after the fight on Sunday night. The YouTuber went the full eight rounds with America’s 50-0 boxing legend as the much-hyped event proved a relatively uneventful spectacle in the ring. For Logan though, this was […]Full Article