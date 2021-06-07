Stephen Jackson: Nets definitely need James Harden to defeat Giannis & Bucks | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Stephen Jackson joins First Things First to talk the Brooklyn Nets after they defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the series. Despite James Harden exiting the game due to his hamstring, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stepped up to keep the lead and carry the win over Bucks 115-107. Jackson tells Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and the rest of the crew why he believes the Nets will need Harden if they want to stay dominant over the Bucks.