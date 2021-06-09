Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second test against England starting in Birmingham tonight due to an irritated left-elbow.Williamson has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March...Full Article
Cricket: Black Caps v England - Kane Williamson ruled out of second test
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
