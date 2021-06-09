Pogba regretted creeping up on Kingsley Coman and Presnel Kimpembe after they quizzed the Manchester United midfielder about transfer interest from Paris Saint-GermainFull Article
Man Utd star Pogba questioned by France team-mates over potential PSG transfer
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PSG star insists Man Utd ace Paul Pogba would be welcomed at any club
Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future remains a hot topic as he enters the final year of his contract, and France team-mate..
Daily Star
Ronaldo 'makes contact' with Man Utd and PSG as star considers Juve exit
Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up his future at Juventus this summer - and reports suggest his team have made contact with some of..
Daily Star