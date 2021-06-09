Tottenham and Roma look set to swap managers this summer following reports Paulo Fonseca is deep in negotiations to succeed Jose Mourinho, who has taken over at the Stadio OlimpicoFull Article
Tottenham 'in advanced talks' with Paulo Fonseca as new manager hunt nears end
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paulo Fonseca in profile as Tottenham begin talks with former Roma boss
Football.london
Tottenham's search for a new head coach may be about to come to an end with the north London club in talks to appoint former Porto..
More coverage
Tottenham 'end interest' in Antonio Conte after Daniel Levy negotiations
Antonio Conte entered advanced talks with Tottenham over becoming their new manager this week, but the north London club have since..
Daily Star