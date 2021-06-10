Gareth Southgate handed huge injury boost as Harry Maguire returns to England open training ahead of Euro 2020 opener against Croatia
Harry Maguire returned to open training on Thursday ahead of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. Gareth Southgate’s men kick-off Group D against their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes at Wembley on Sunday. Manchester United skipper Maguire remains a major doubt for the match with an ankle ligament injury sustained at Aston Villa last month.Full Article