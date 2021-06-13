England's squad to face Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener has Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell missing, as well as Harry Maguire, with Gareth Southgate opting for Kieran Trippier as left-backFull Article
Sancho and Chilwell left out of England matchday squad for Croatia clash
