French Open tennis: Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

French Open tennis: Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

New Zealand Herald

Published

Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded to Grand Slam champion at the French Open.Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday...

Full Article