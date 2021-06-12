Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded to Grand Slam champion at the French Open.Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday...Full Article
French Open tennis: Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam title at French Open
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
French Open 2021: Krejcikova beats Pavlyuchenkova in three-set battle to claim first Major singles title
The Sport Review
Neither of the debutante Roland Garros finalists had done it the easy way, with both world No32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and No33..
-
Unseeded women's player Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open to take her first Grand Slam singles title
USATODAY.com
-
News24.com | Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open to claim maiden Grand Slam singles title
News24
-
Barbora Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open
Indian Express
-
French Open: Barbora Krejcikova becomes first Czech to win women's title in 30 years
Zee News
More coverage
French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova becomes first Czech woman to win maiden Grand Slam title in 40 years
DNA
The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed..
-
Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova captures French Open for 1st Grand Slam title
CBC.ca
-
French Open: Barbora Krejcikova wins first Grand Slam singles title in Paris
BBC Sport
-
Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title
BBC News
-
Barbora Krejcikova beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: French Open final
Upworthy