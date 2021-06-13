Israel Adesanya has added a third gem to his belt, defending the UFC middleweight championship against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in Arizona. In a masterclass of striking and distance control, Adesanya blanked Vettori - winning...Full Article
UFC 263: Israel Adesanya defends UFC middleweight title with win over Marvin Vettori
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
