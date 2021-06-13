Leeds and England star Kalvin Phillips reveals father’s jail time and pays tribute to mother who would often go starving at night as midfielder gets match-winning assist in Euro 2020 opener

talkSPORT

Published

Kalvin Phillips’ rise has been quite something. The Leeds’ midfielder’s latest impressive showing came in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener. Phillips provided the match-winning assist for Raheem Sterling’s 57th-minute goal to get Gareth Southgate’s men off to a solid start. The 25-year-old drove forward, before cutting inside and playing an […]

