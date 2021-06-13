Denzel Dumfries nets dramatic late winner as the Netherlands survive brilliant Ukraine comeback and stunner from West Ham ace Andriy Yarmolenko to get Euro 2020 off to winning start
Denzel Dumfries headed a superb winner for the Netherlands as they survived a superb second half comeback from Ukraine to get their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory in Amsterdam. The Dutch looked to be coasting to a comfortable evening with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst. Wijnaldum, […]Full Article