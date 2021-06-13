Goran Pandev is a Macedonia legend who’s older than his country, was a part of Jose Mourinho’s treble-winning Inter Milan team and ready for Euro 2020 swansong starting with Austria clash
Goran Pandev is widely regarded as the greatest Macedonian player of all time, and at the age of 37 is actually older than the country he represents. Still, the veteran was key to his nation’s qualification for Euro 2020, scoring the play-off final winner against Georgia to cement his status as a national hero – […]Full Article