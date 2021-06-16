Islanders Fall To Lightning In Game 2
Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored unassisted goals for New York, which — despite the loss — will return home feeling good about itself heading into Game 3 Thursday night.Full Article
Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2
