‘Football ain’t coming home with that team’ – Graeme Souness ruthless on England’s lacklustre performance against Scotland as Gareth Southgate’s decisions questioned
England's lacklustre performance against Scotland was widely criticised and questions were raised about Gareth Southgate as they drew 0-0 at Wembley on Friday night. The Three Lions mustered just one shot on target all night with Harry Kane particularly failing to make an impact. He was taken off by Southgate with 15 minutes still to