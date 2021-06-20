Kyle Schwarber’s two homers lead Nationals to 6-2 win over Mets

Kyle Schwarber’s two homers lead Nationals to 6-2 win over Mets

FOX Sports

Published

Kyle Schwarber hit two homers for the Washington Nationals in a 6-2 win over the New York Mets. With the win, the Nats split the day's doubleheader with the Mets.

Full Article