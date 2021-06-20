Kyle Schwarber hit two homers for the Washington Nationals in a 6-2 win over the New York Mets. With the win, the Nats split the day's doubleheader with the Mets.Full Article
Kyle Schwarber’s two homers lead Nationals to 6-2 win over Mets
