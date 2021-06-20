Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes ‘disinterested’ in Portugal defeat to Germany with Chelsea ace Kai Havertz hailed for performance

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes ‘disinterested’ in Portugal defeat to Germany with Chelsea ace Kai Havertz hailed for performance

Bruno Fernandes looked ‘disinterested’ as Portugal were thumped 4-2 by Germany in their Euro 2020 clash, talkSPORT was told. Cristiano Ronaldo had put the reigning champions 1-0 up, for his third goal of the tournament, but things quickly imploded. Two own goals and efforts from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens saw Germany race ahead before […]

