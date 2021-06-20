England captain Harry Kane is ‘fully focussed’ at Euro 2020 and a great example to follow, insists Phil Foden, who claims midfielders didn’t create enough for their captain against Scotland
England wonderkid Phil Foden has insisted Harry Kane is fully focussed in training and a great example to his teammates. The striker has taken criticism for his performances at Euro 2020 so far with no goals against Croatia or Scotland. In the last match, a 0-0 draw with the Scots, he touched the ball just […]Full Article