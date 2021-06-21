“Ben Simmons became unplayable, it may be time for the 76ers to cut their losses” — Shannon Sharpe on Philly’s GM 7 loss to Hawks | UNDISPUTED

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 103-96 Game 7 win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta’s point guard had a cold shooting night, but he finished with 21 points as he put the finishing touches on Philly. Embiid scored 31, but it wasn’t enough as fellow All-Star Ben Simmons finished with just 5 points. The Sixers will now head into the offseason with doubt surrounding the roster. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Philly's Game 7 loss at home.